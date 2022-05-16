Undefeated David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) is looking to become a unified 168-pound champion as he faces David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs) in the main event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, May 21. The contest pits two-time world champion of Phoenix, Arizona up against former world titleholder of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBC super middleweight belt. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout airs live on Showtime.

The date when Benavidez vs Lemieux airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the co-main event Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Havana, Cuba goes up against Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast Luis Reynaldo Nunez (16-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic is expected to take on fellow unbeaten Jonathan Javier Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

Benavidez vs Lemieux tickets

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 21 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux in the United States

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight / 9 pm PT.

How to watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when David Benavidez vs David Lemieux airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 5 am BST / 2 pm AEST.

International live stream, including in the UK and Australia, is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Benavidez vs Lemieux Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Benavidez vs Lemieux Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, May 18

Benavidez vs Lemieux media workout is on Wednesday, May 18 at Central Boxing Gym in Phoenix, AZ. The start time is 1:30 pm.

Thursday, May 19

The final Benavidez vs Lemieux pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 19 at Gila River Arena – AZ Blue Club in Glendale, AZ. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, May 20

The official Benavidez vs Lemieux weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 20 at Gila River Arena – Plaza outside of Gate 4 in Glendale, AZ. The start time is 12 pm. The event is open to the public. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, May 21

Benavidez vs Lemieux fight date is Saturday, May 21. The location is Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. Doors open 4 pm.

First fight starts at 4:05 pm. Benavidez vs Lemieux telecast begins at 7 pm.

Benavidez vs Lemieux fight card

The current Benavidez vs Lemieux fight card can be found below. The list of bouts featured on the non-televised undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBC super middleweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Jonathan Javier Fierro, 10 rounds, super featherweight