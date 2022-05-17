Search
David Benavidez tosses first pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game (video)

Newswire
David Benavidez with Torey Lovullo at Arizona Diamondbacks game
David Benavidez with Torey Lovullo at Arizona Diamondbacks game | Chas Wright/Team Benavidez

Benavidez vs Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ

Unbeaten two-time champion and Phoenix-native David Benavidez threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game against Chicago Cubs on Sunday, May 15. “El Bandera Roja” prepares to fight in his home state for the second straight time this upcoming Saturday, May 21 against former world titleholder David Lemieux of Canada.

Also prior to the game, Benavidez took part in a boxing glove and jersey exchange with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

“I’m very thankful to the Diamondbacks organization for inviting me to throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s game,” said Benavidez. “Receiving a jersey from them is truly a dream come true. I love representing Arizona and I can’t wait to do it in the ring once again on Saturday night. Don’t miss this one, because I’m planning on bringing the heat.”

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

Benavidez will take on former world champion David Lemieux for the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title live on Showtime on Saturday, May 21. The event takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

