Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) and Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, May 21. The contest features Kazakhstani contender and 2016 Olympian up against undefeated Englishman in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO middleweight title.

Advertisements

The date when Alimkhanuly vs Dignum airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the co-main event 2012 US Olympian Jamel Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) goes up against Jamaine Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight. Kicking off the main card 2020 US Olympian Tiger Johnson (3-0, 2 KOs) is in a six-round welterweight action against a to be announced opponent. The full Alimkhanuly vs Dignum undercard, including a trio of swing bouts, can be found below.

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum tickets

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 21 at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Saturday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia. International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum fight card

The current Alimkhanuly vs Dignum fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, middleweight – for interim WBO middleweight title

Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Preliminary Card

Adam Lopez vs. William Encarnacion, 8 rounds, featherweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Ruben Cervera, 8/6 rounds rounds, junior lightweight

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Edy Valencia Mercado, 8 rounds, featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Victorino Gonzalez, 6/4 rounds, featherweight

Steven Nelson vs. Louis Rose, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Swing bouts

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Elias Damian Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Yainel Alvarez, 6 rounds, junior welterweight