UFC Vegas 55 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.
Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Holly Holm (14-5) was last in action in October 2020 when she scored a unanimous decision against Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4. Before that she similarly beat Raquel Pennington and rebounded from the defeat by TKO in the first round against Amanda Nunes in her bid to regain the title.
No. 6-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (12-2) won her previous bout last November by unanimous decision against Miesha Tate. Prior to that she dropped a UD against Yana Kunitskaya and defeated Sijara Eubanks.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) and Michel Pereira (27-11). Ponzinibbio lost his previous bout by split decision against Geoff Neal. Pereira won four of his previous bout, most recently taking a UD against Andre Fialho.
Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 55 fight card Chidi Njokuani (21-7) faces Dusko Todorovic (11-2) at middleweight and Polyana Viana (12-4) meets Tabatha Ricci (6-1) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Eryk Anders (14-6) takes on Junyong Park (13-5) at middleweight.
The full UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira card
Main Card
- Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Preliminary Card
- Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
- Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter
- Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
- Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
- Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes