UFC Vegas 55 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Holly Holm (14-5) was last in action in October 2020 when she scored a unanimous decision against Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4. Before that she similarly beat Raquel Pennington and rebounded from the defeat by TKO in the first round against Amanda Nunes in her bid to regain the title.

No. 6-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (12-2) won her previous bout last November by unanimous decision against Miesha Tate. Prior to that she dropped a UD against Yana Kunitskaya and defeated Sijara Eubanks.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) and Michel Pereira (27-11). Ponzinibbio lost his previous bout by split decision against Geoff Neal. Pereira won four of his previous bout, most recently taking a UD against Andre Fialho.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 55 fight card Chidi Njokuani (21-7) faces Dusko Todorovic (11-2) at middleweight and Polyana Viana (12-4) meets Tabatha Ricci (6-1) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Eryk Anders (14-6) takes on Junyong Park (13-5) at middleweight.

The full UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira card

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Preliminary Card

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes