Youssef Boughanem is scheduled to defend his WKN super welterweight Muay Thai title on Saturday, June 25. Battling it out in Liege, the Moroccan-Belgian champion faces Toni Romero of Spain. The contest is featured on the La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022 fight card marking the return of World Championship to Belgium.

Boughanem earned a prestigious title in April 2019 in Brussels, taking the win by TKO in the fourth round against Joe Craven of the UK. Romero held WBC Spanish national belt with the victory over Ignasi Larios. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The event is also set to crown a new WKN World Muay Thai champion at cruiserweight. The five-round contest pits a representative of the country-host Madani Rahmani and Senegalese-Spanish contender Jean Simon Mendes Bass.

The championship supervisor is Osman Yigin. The rest of the card features a series of bouts with some of the leading Belgian and international fighters.

La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022 fight card

WKN World Super Welterweight Muay Thai title

Youssef Boughanem vs. Toni Romero

WKN World Cruiserweight Muay Thai title

Madani Rahmani vs. Jean Simon Mendes Bass