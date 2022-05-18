Rising Dominican prospect Luis Reynaldo Nunez takes on fellow unbeaten Jonathan Javier Fierro of Mexico at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, May 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout kicking off the telecast live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In the evening’s twelve-round main event unbeaten two-time world champion and Arizona-native David Benavidez faces former world champion David Lemieux of Canada for the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title. In the ten-round co-main event Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gomez battles it out against Mexico’s Jorge Cota at super welterweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

After piling up an 85-5 amateur record, Nunez (16-0, 12 KOs) turned pro in 2018 and racked up knockouts in eight of his first nine outings. Fighting out of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Nunez made his U.S. debut in September 2021 by winning a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Jayvon Garnett on SHOBOX: The New Generation®. The 22-year-old followed up that performance by taking down another undefeated fighter, as he stopped Carlos Arrieta in the 10th round of their January showdown, also on SHOBOX®.

“Not many fighters get the opportunities that have been given to me,” said Nunez. “I feel blessed and grateful to be in this position. It was a great honor to fight on Showtime in my last fight and I’m thankful to my whole team for being put on this platform. I’m going to make the most of this chance that I have. The best is yet to come!”

The 18-year-old Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) made his U.S. debut in Arizona last November, as he stopped Victor Ruiz in the first round. A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Fierro most recently knocked out the previously unbeaten Daniel Bailey in March. A pro since late 2019, Fierro scored knockouts in his first seven fights before winning an eight-round unanimous decision in April 2021.

“First of all I want to thank everyone that has made this great opportunity possible for me,” said Fierro. “This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get in the ring. I am training extremely hard to be at my best and show everyone what I’m capable of. Luis Nunez is a great fighter, but come May 21, he will know what it is to fight a true Mexican style warrior.”

Benavidez vs Lemieux non-televised undercard

The non-televised undercard will see former world champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-7-3, 25 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight attraction against Todd Manuel (20-19-1, 6 KOs) and Mayweather Promotions’ rising unbeaten super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout against Mexico’s Angel Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs).

A trio of Arizona-based prospects will also compete on the undercard, as super featherweight and Mesa-native Jesus Abel Ibarra (13-0, 6 KOs) steps in for a six-round contest against Mexico’s Moises Flores (25-6-1, 17 KOs), Glendale’s own Elijah Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs) competes in a six-round middleweight affair battling California’s Rowdy Montgomery (7-3-1, 5 KOs), while Mesa’s Micky Scala (5-0, 3 KOs), an intriguing prospect in the Mayweather Promotions stable, enters the ring facing Iowa’s Mike Plazola (2-1, 1 KO) for six rounds of super welterweight action.

Rounding out the lineup is welterweight Estevan Villalobos (15-1-1, 11 KOs) going up against Houston’s Christon Edwards (13-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout, lightweight prospect Julio Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round duel, and the pro debut of Chavon Stillwell taking on Brent Oren (4-8, 1 KO) for a six-round super middleweight showdown.

Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card

The current Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBC super middleweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Jonathan Javier Fierro, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard

Victor Ortiz vs. Todd Manuel, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Richardson Hitchins vs. Angel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 6 rounds, middleweight

Micky Scala vs. Mike Plazola, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Estevan Villalobos vs. Christon Edwards, 8 rounds, welterweight

Julio Hernandez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Chavon Stillwell vs. Brent Oren, 6 rounds, super middleweight