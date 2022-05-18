The date has been set for Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 as the pair squares off in the rematch on Tuesday, June 7 live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bantamweight title unification bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with three belts on the line.

Advertisements

Their first encounter in November 2019 back at Saitama Super Arena ended in favor of Inoue, who overcame a broken orbital bone and nose to win a unanimous decision in the consensus Fight of the Year.

Naoya Inoue is a unified WBA and IBF bantamweight champion. “Monster” is 17-0 in world title fights and only once has been pushed to the brink.

WBC bantamweight world champion Nonito Donaire is the four-weight kingpin whose late-career renaissance cemented his status as one of boxing’s greatest lighter weight champions. “The Filipino Flash” has one more shot to stun the Japanese pound-for-pound icon.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Inoue vs Donaire 2 and undercard bouts live stream on ESPN+ starting at 5 am ET / 2 am PT. The time when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is 10 am BST / 7 pm AEST. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

“Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire’s first fight is among the greatest championship battles I’ve ever seen, and I am thrilled that American fight fans can watch the rematch on ESPN+,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2

Advertisements

Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs), a three-weight world champion, won the WBC light flyweight title in April 2014 and ascended to pound-for-pound prominence with dominant runs at junior bantamweight and bantamweight. At one point, Inoue had a championship streak of seven consecutive knockouts against fighters who had never been stopped before. He joined the bantamweight ranks in May 2018 with a devastating first-round stoppage over Jamie McDonnell. One year later, he knocked out Emmanuel Rodriguez in two rounds to win the IBF world title. Since unifying the IBF and WBA belts versus Donaire, Inoue has knocked out Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, and Aran Dipaen.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs), a 39-year-old future Hall of Famer who won his first world title at flyweight in 2007, has experienced a career rebirth since moving down from featherweight following a decision defeat to Carl Frampton in 2018. He earned stoppage wins over Ryan Burnett and Stephon Young in his first two bantamweight contests before stepping up to face Inoue. Donaire before showed no ill effects from the 12-round shootout with Inoue, returning last May to upset Nordine Oubaali via fourth-round stoppage to win the WBC title. Donaire then defended that strap in December with a fourth-round knockout over the previously undefeated Reymart Gaballo.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2

Inoue vs Donaire 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Inoue vs Donaire 2 undercard Takuma Inoue (15-1, 3 KOs), the younger brother of Naoya and a former bantamweight world title challenger, will defend his WBO Asia Pacific junior featherweight strap in a 12-rounder versus Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-2, 16 KOs). Inoue has won two straight since a decision loss to Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight world title, while Furuhashi is unbeaten in 11 fights dating back to 2016.

Rising junior welterweight star Andy Hiraoka (19-0, 14 KOs) will defend his Japanese title against Shun Akaiwa (7-3-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Hiraoka has won five straight by knockout, including two stoppages on Top Rank on ESPN undercards.

Inoue vs Donaire 2 fight card

The current Inoue vs Donaire 2 lineup looks as the following:

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA and IBF titles, WBC title

Takuma Inoue vs. Gakuya Furuhashi, 12 round, junior featherweight – Inoue’s WBO Asia Pacific title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Shun Akaiwa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Hiraoka’s Japanese title

Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki, 6 rounds