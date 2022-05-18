UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 21. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the main event former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Holly Holm (14-5) goes up against No. 6-ranked 135-pound contender Ketlen Vieira (12-2). In the co-main event Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) and Michel Pereira (27-11) square off at welterweight.

Also on the card Dusko Todorovic (11-2) meets Chidi Njokuani (21-7) at middleweight, Tabatha Ricci (6-1) faces Polyana Viana (12-4) at women’s strawweight and Junyong Park (13-5) takes on Eryk Anders (14-6) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 21. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 55 UK time, Holm vs Vieira

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, May 22 at 12 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm BST on Saturday, May 21. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 55 Australia time, Holm vs Vieira

In Australia UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 55 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Preliminary Card

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes