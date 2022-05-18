UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 21. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22.
In the main event former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Holly Holm (14-5) goes up against No. 6-ranked 135-pound contender Ketlen Vieira (12-2). In the co-main event Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) and Michel Pereira (27-11) square off at welterweight.
Also on the card Dusko Todorovic (11-2) meets Chidi Njokuani (21-7) at middleweight, Tabatha Ricci (6-1) faces Polyana Viana (12-4) at women’s strawweight and Junyong Park (13-5) takes on Eryk Anders (14-6) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira, date and time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 21. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 55 UK time, Holm vs Vieira
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, May 22 at 12 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm BST on Saturday, May 21. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.
UFC Vegas 55 Australia time, Holm vs Vieira
In Australia UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.
UFC Vegas 55 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Preliminary Card
- Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
- Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter
- Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
- Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
- Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes