The headline-bout and full card announced for PFL 4 Regular Season 2022 taking place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday June 17, which makes it Saturday June 18 in Australia. Headlining the event Clay Collard goes up against Alexander Martinez at lightweight. Collard is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jeremy Stephens, while Martinez last time out defeated Stevie Ray.

Advertisements

In the co-main event the 2021 PFL light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Jr faces the 2022 PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto. Carlos Jr racked up six points with a first round submission of Delan Monte at PFL 1. He now looks to earn a PFL Playoff berth and secure the top seed in the division. Souto is looking to earn his first PFL win and slow the 2021 champion’s momentum in the process.

Also on the card PFL 2021 lightweight champion Raush Manfio goes up against “The Canadian Gangster” Olivier Aubin-Mercier in a battle of PFL 1 winners. Manfio stopped South African Don Madge late in the third round. Aubin-Mercier gritted out a close split-decision win over two-time PFL Champion Natan Schulte.

In addition, Jeremey Stephens faces Ireland’s Myles Price in a lightweight bout. Both fighters are coming off losses and will need finishes to keep their 2022 PFL Playoff hopes alive.

“The first half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season saw unmatched action and excitement that can only be generated in the unique season based format the Professional Fighters League offers,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “As we head into the 2022 Seasons second half the stakes are higher with Playoff berths and positioning in the balance. The PFL cannot wait to continue what has been an incredible season and bring the best in MMA to the millions of fans around the globe.”

“The PFL has the best roster in MMA which was on full display in our first three Regular Season events”, said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of the PFL. “At PFL 4 fans will see the heart and desire of our athletes as they fight their way to the Playoffs.”

MMA fans can watch PFL 4 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States on Friday, June 17 starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 18 on Stan beginning at 9 am AEST. The full PFL 4 fight card can be found below.

PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez fight card

Main Card

Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez

Antonio Carlos Jr vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Rob Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira