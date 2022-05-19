David Benavidez ‘ready to conquer the division’, David Lemieux ‘ready no matter what’

Unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez and former world champion David Lemieux square off in the main event live on Showtime from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, May 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout with a vacant interim WBC super middleweight title on the line.

Kicking off the Fight Week the two-power punchers (combined 85% KO rate for Benavidez and Lemieux) hosted a media workout and showed off their skills at Central Boxing Gym. They were joined by their respective trainers, with Benavidez’s father Jose Sr. in attendance in addition to Lemieux’s renowned trainer, Marc Ramsay. Check out below what the participants had to say.

David Benavidez: I’m excited to go out there, fight for the title and give the fans a great fight

David Benavidez shadowboxing | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I definitely want to go out there and follow my game plan. I don’t care [if the KO] comes in the first, second, fifth or 12th round. When it comes, it comes. I visualize everything I’m going to do in the ring.

“I just hit the weight yesterday and now everything is amazing. We took that stress off the table after four months of hard work. Now, I’m excited to go out there, fight for the title and give the fans a great fight.

“It makes me happy to be able to inspire kids and to see the smiles on the faces of the people in my city. It’s inspiring to have them come out and support me the way that they do.

“It means the world to me to be here in my hometown with my family – both my son and my dad. Now I know what my dad meant when he said that once you have a child, your life changes. My son Anthony is 18 months and he’s given me so much motivation to be the best version of myself. I have a newfound focus and I’m ready to conquer the division.”

David Lemieux: If you want to be a world champion you have to fight the best

David Lemieu shadowboxing | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“On fight night I’ll be about 180 pounds. I don’t care what he is at. Maybe 190? It doesn’t really matter. I’ll be ready no matter what.

“If he wants a war, he’ll get a war. I’m strong and I’ve very confident in my abilities. I know he’s a very strong fighter, but we have a plan going in against him. We’re not worried and we will do what we have to do to be at our best on fight night. David Benavidez will have his hands full on Saturday night.

“If you know David Lemieux, he’s never refused a fight and he’s always taken whatever fight they put in front of him. When we had big fights in the past, we always took them. If you want to be a world champion you have to fight the best.

“He’s a great fighter and you can’t take anything away from him, but he’s never fought David Lemieux and he will see what that means on Saturday night. I know what I’m going in there against. Does he know what he’s going in against?”

Jose Benavidez Sr., Benavidez’s Father and Trainer: We are very focused on a hard-hitting opponent in Lemieux

“I ran this gym for five years, and we never thought that we would get to where we are right now. My heart beats with pride seeing David be embraced like this. This is just the beginning though.

“I never thought I would be a boxing trainer. I just wanted to help my son achieve his goals. Now we are here and very thankful for everything we have been given.

“We are very focused on a hard-hitting opponent in Lemieux. It’s going to be a spectacular fight and we are not about to look any farther than that.”

Marc Ramsay, Lemieux’s Trainer: Benavidez is a complete fighter. He’s a big guy, he’s fast, and he’s also powerful

“Everybody knows David Lemieux is an aggressive fighter, and David Benavidez is an aggressive fighter. I don’t think either fighter will change that the night of the fight. That’s only going to give the fans an exciting and action-packed fight. Because of the style of both fighters, it only guarantees it will be a great fight.

“Benavidez is a complete fighter. He’s a big guy, he’s fast, and he’s also powerful. So he’s the complete package. But at this level everyone has the package to become the elite. You cannot escape from these big fights if you want to be world champion.”

In the co-main event Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gomez goes up against Mexico’s Jorge Cota in the ten-rounder at super welterweight and Dominican prospect Luis Nunez meets Mexico’s Jonathan Fierro in the ten-rounder at super featherweight.

