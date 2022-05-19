Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) and former world champion David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs) battle it out for the WBC super middleweight live from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event Yoelvis Gomez and Jorge Cota square off at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast Luis Reynaldo Nunez meets Jonathan Javier Fierro at super featherweight.

Benavidez vs Lemieux tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on Showtime in the United States and Kayo in Australia. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card and start time.