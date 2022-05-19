The date has been set for the next fight of Jaime Munguia as he faces Jimmy Kelly on Saturday, June 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds super middleweight bout live stream on DAZN. Tickets information has been also announced today. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

After a triumphant homecoming in Tijuana, Mexico in February, former world champion and undefeated Mexican star Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) returns to Anaheim’s Honda Center to face off against former world title challenger Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK.

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly tickets

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 am PT (as per announcement set out by Golden Boy Promotions). Tickets are priced at $150, $100, $50, and $25 not including applicable service charges.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, HondaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com. Remaining tickets will go on sale Monday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Honda Center Box Office.

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly

The ‘Pride of Tijuana’ Jaime Munguia is ranked as one of the top middleweights in the world by all sanctioning organizations. After a spectacular victory against “King,” Gabriel Rosado in November 2021 and a knockout victory against D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard during his homecoming in February 2022, Munguia is on a mission to prove he is the best in the division and elevate his record to 40-0.

A former world champion in the junior middleweight division, Munguia has successfully defended his titles and record against challengers. After defending his world title five times against fighters like Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan, and Patrick Allotey, Muguia will be ready to defend record when he faces Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly on June 11.

“I am very excited to return to Anaheim and fight in front of all the fans against a high-quality English rival like Kelly,” said Jaime Munguia. “It won’t be an easy night, but we are preparing very hard. This new edition of Mexico vs. England will be very exciting for all fight fans, and I am convinced that I will pass this test and be on my way to a world title soon!”

“As a child, I dreamt of fighting in America, that dream came true when I beat the undefeated Kanat Islam,” said Jimmy Kelly. “Munguia is the number one guy at 160lbs. To be the best, you need to beat the top fighters in the world. June 11 can’t come quick enough. Munguia is in for the fight of his life.”

Undefeated since 2019, Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly stunned the boxing world last time out beating Kanat Islam via a majority decision in February. Ranked #4 in the middleweight division in the UK, Kelly will be prepared to claim another victory during his second US outing.

A former world title challenger, and a former holder of the WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title, Kelly will be looking to elevate his profile, record, and standing in the world rankings vs Munguia on June 11.

The list of bouts featured on Munguia vs Kelly undercard is expected to be announced shortly.