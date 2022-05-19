Search
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum press conference (video)

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum for interim WBO middleweight title at Resorts World Las Vegas

Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) and Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) battle it out for the interim WBO middleweight title live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event Jamel Herring faces Jamaine Ortiz in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also in action Tiger Johnson in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card and start time.

