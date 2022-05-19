WBA super bantamweight champion Mayerlin Rivas is scheduled to defend her title against Isis Vargas Perez on Friday, June 10. The pair squares off live on DAZN from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The previously announced headline-bout features WBA (Super) light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi in defense of his title against Esteban Bermudez. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 11.

Rivas (16-4-2 10 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that she landed in her last outing back in February 2020, beating Laura Ledezma in Panama City in February to become a two-weight champion at the second attempt. The Venezuelan became bantamweight champion in June 2015 and made three defenses, winning two and drawing one, and makes a welcome return to action as she looks to start a path to becoming unified and undisputed at 122 lbs.

Perez (8-5 3 KOs) will have other ideas though, and on home turf, the Mexican aims to become a world champion for the first time at the second attempt. The 24-year-old met Yamileth Mercado for the WBC crown in April, and bounces straight back into world title action just two months later.

Among other bouts featured on the card Jorge Castaneda defends WBC International super featherweight title against Eduardo Hernandez. Texan Castaneda (15-1 11 KOs) enters the bout on the back of two key wins, picking up a majority decision against unbeaten Otha Jones III in Florida in April 2021 and Youssef Khoumari in London last October.

Castaneda enters hostile territory once again to make a first defense of the vacant title he landed in the UK, meeting WBC’s #8 ‘Rocky’ Hernandez (31-1 28 KOs) in his stomping ground. The 24-year-old is on a three-fight KO streak following his sole loss to date in July 2019 to now world champion Roger Gutierrez.

“Rocky Hernandez is a good fighter but he’s in my way of becoming a world champion,” said Castaneda. “On June 10, I’m putting on a spectacular performance and sending a message to the 130lb division.”

“This fight will set the difference between being a prospect and showing the world I’m a reality,” said Hernandez. “I’m not losing in my house – this one is for my daughter.”

Also in action 21-year-old Diego Pacheco (14-0 11 KOs) faces Raul Ortega (10-2 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

“This is going to be a great night in Mexico, with another world title added and a very important fight in the 130lb division,” said Hearn. “It’s great to have Mayerlin back in action, she’s itching to get back out there and start hunting down the other titles, so she’ll be eager to impress against Rivas.

“This clash between Jorge and Rocky is going to be so explosive. Both men carry power that can end any fight in an instant, and that makes this a must-watch battle and an important one for the 130lb division.

“Our Mexico shows have delivered huge drama and excitement, and with a spicy main event and a great supporting cast of talented young fighters, the fans will be the winners again on June 10.”

Other bouts featured on the Kyoguchi vs Bermudez card are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Kyoguchi vs Bermudez fight card

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA (Super) light flyweight title

Mayerlin Rivas vs. Isis Vargas Perez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Rivas’ WBA super bantamweight title

Jorge Castaneda vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC Silver international super lightweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega, 10 rounds, super middleweight