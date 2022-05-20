Search
David Benavidez vs David Lemieux weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
David Benavidez vs David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title in Glendale, AZ

beaten two-time world champion David Benavidez and former world champion David Lemieux battle it out for the interim WBC super middleweight title in the main event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gomez takes on Mexico’s Jorge Cota at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast Dominican prospect Luis Nunez faces Mexico’s Jonathan Fierro at super featherweight.

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Benavidez vs Lemieux fight card

Main Card

  • David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBC super middleweight title
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Jonathan Javier Fierro, 10 rounds, super featherweight

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux date, start time, how to watch

Undercard

  • Victor Ortiz vs. Todd Manuel, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Richardson Hitchins vs. Angel Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Micky Scala vs. Mike Plazola, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Estevan Villalobos vs. Christon Edwards, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Julio Hernandez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Chavon Stillwell vs. Brent Oren, 6 rounds, super middleweight
