Golden Boy Promotions & DAZN announce new partnership

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN
Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN | Lizette De Los Santos /Golden Boy

The new prospect development series, Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN

DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, and U.S.-based boxing powerhouse Golden Boy today announce a multi-year, multi-fight partnership to deliver championship boxing and unearth the next generation of boxing talent.

This venture expands on the relationship that started in 2018 with a five-year deal, establishing DAZN and Golden Boy as the leaders in sports entertainment in the U.S. market.

The partnership will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series – Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN – a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins. Additional blockbuster events to follow in 2022 will include the return of undefeated superstars Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. in June, July, and August, respectively.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights, DAZN. “Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last. As part of our new partnership we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN’.”

These blockbuster nights are another mega addition to DAZN’s premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and J.League.

