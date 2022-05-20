Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly and unbeaten Brit Danny Dignum battle it out for the interim WBO middleweight title in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring takes on undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight. Kicking off the telecast U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Argentinian Agustin Kucharski (8-4-1, 3 KOs) at welterweight.

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum fight card

Main Card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, middleweight – for interim WBO middleweight title

Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski, 6 rounds, welterweight

Preliminary Card

Adam Lopez vs. William Encarnacion, 8 rounds, featherweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Ruben Cervera, 8/6 rounds, junior lightweight

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Edy Valencia Mercado, 8 rounds, featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Victorino Gonzalez, 6/4 rounds, featherweight

Steven Nelson vs. Louis Rose, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Swing bouts

Kasir Goldston vs. Yainel Alvarez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Elias Damian Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight