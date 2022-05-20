Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly and unbeaten Brit Danny Dignum battle it out for the interim WBO middleweight title in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring takes on undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight. Kicking off the telecast U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Argentinian Agustin Kucharski (8-4-1, 3 KOs) at welterweight.
Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Alimkhanuly vs Dignum fight card
Main Card
- Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, middleweight – for interim WBO middleweight title
- Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski, 6 rounds, welterweight
Preliminary Card
- Adam Lopez vs. William Encarnacion, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Karlos Balderas vs. Ruben Cervera, 8/6 rounds, junior lightweight
- Jessie Magdaleno vs. Edy Valencia Mercado, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Duke Ragan vs. Victorino Gonzalez, 6/4 rounds, featherweight
- Steven Nelson vs. Louis Rose, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
Swing bouts
- Kasir Goldston vs. Yainel Alvarez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight
- Giovanni Cabrera vs. Elias Damian Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight