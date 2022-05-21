Anthony Herrera has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. He returns to action on June 10 at Arena Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico. Battling it out on the card, headlined by WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi up against Esteban Bermudez, he faces representative of the country-host Kennyn Valenzuela. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Herrera has won his first two fights in the paid ranks, starting in New York with a second round stoppage win on the undercard of the lightweight unification clash between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos last November. He then made it two stoppage wins from two in San Diego in March as part of the supporting cast of the Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez battle.

The Los Angeles talent now faces Kennyn Valenzuela (5-2 4 KOs) in his first six-rounder. The 21-year-old is excited for his future under the guidance of Hearn, trainer/manager Manny Robles and the management company 258 MGT.

“Eddie is a great promoter,” said Herrera. “Matchroom was my first choice out of all the promoters. Eddie keeps his fighters very active; he puts on exciting shows all over the world. He promotes different types of fighters such as women and fighters in multiple weight categories. A very honest and fair promoter that offers huge opportunities on the biggest stages of boxing.

“My goals for 2022 would be to expand my following and fanbase, fight on the biggest cards of the year, dominate in every fight, and become prospect of the year for 2022

“I am excited to fight on huge cards and be showcased to different audiences in different countries. I have a fan-friendly style that can be enjoyed and look forward to new experiences fighting in venues and stadiums.

“I am honored to work with Manny Robles and be co-managed by 258 MGT. Under their direction I am confident that I will be making the most optimal choices in my career.”

“On behalf of Manuel Robles (LBA Management) It is an honor and a privilege for me to be managing the career of Anthony Herrera, alongside 258 MGT and having Anthony’s career be promoted by who I consider one of the best Promoter’s in the world, Eddie Hearn,” said Robles.

“Anthony is such an exciting talent, and I am delighted he’s signed with us,” said Hearn. “Anthony has a great team around him with Manny, 258 MGT and Matchroom, he wants to stay busy, and we will be doing that, taking him around America, Mexico and beyond on a journey to the very top.”

“We are delighted to be working with Anthony alongside Manny,” said 258 MGT. “We have been monitoring him for some time now and he clearly has the pedigree and potential to be a future World Champion but also the charisma and personality to be a star outside of it. With the right guidance and progression, we think we have a real star of the future in Anthony, and we believe there is no better place for him to recognize all this potential than with Matchroom and DAZN.”

In addition to the main event featuring WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi in defense of his title against Esteban Bermudez, Mayerlin Rivas defends her WBA super bantamweight title against Isis Vargas Perez. Also on the card Jorge Castaneda and Eduardo Hernandez battle it out WBC International super featherweight title and Diego Pacheco (14-0 11 KOs) meets Raul Ortega (10-2 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Aaron Aponte takes on Leo Leon Martinez (2-1 2 KOs) at super lightweight.

The event is the latest installment of Matchroom and DAZN’s fight series in Mexico in association with Canelo Promotions and Clase Y Talento.

The current Kyoguchi vs Bermudez lineup can be found below.

Kyoguchi vs Bermudez fight card

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA (Super) light flyweight title

Mayerlin Rivas vs. Isis Vargas Perez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Rivas’ WBA super bantamweight title

Jorge Castaneda vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC Silver international super lightweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Leo Leon Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Harley Mederos vs. Eduardo Torres Esparza, 4 rounds, lightweight