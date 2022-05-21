Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards free live stream of preliminary card, titled “Before The Bell”, starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK and 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the US on Saturday, May 21 leading to the main card live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England. Video is available up top.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, May 22. The main card live on Kayo starts at 4 am AEST, following the free prelims beginning at 1:45 am AEST.

The four-fight Buatsi vs Richards undercard looks as the following: