Buatsi vs Richards results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Stream Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards live results from London
Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards - WBA light heavyweight title eliminator live from London

Croydon’s unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) and Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards (17-2-1, 10 KOs) square off in all-British main event live from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, May 21. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA light heavyweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the ten-round co-main event undefeated Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) defends her unified WBC and IBF super lightweight titles against Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6). Also on the card Alen Babic (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KOs) for a vacant WBC Silver bridgerweight title and Ellie Scotney (4-0) defends her WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight strap against Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6, 1 NC). In addition, Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Continental super lightweight belt against Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs).

How to watch Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards

UK, USA, & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 22
Time: 4 am AEST

Buatsi vs Richards free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the UK and 1:45 am AEST in Australia.

Buatsi vs Richards fight card

Get Buatsi vs Richards full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC and IBF super lightweight titles
  • Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski, 12 rounds, bridgerweight – vacant WBC Silver bridgerweight title
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Maria Cecilia Roman, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title
  • Robbie Davies Jr vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Davies’s WBA Continental super lightweight title

Preliminary Card

  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Pawel Martyniuk, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov, 6 rounds, super lightweight
