Buatsi vs Richards results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Croydon’s unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) and Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards (17-2-1, 10 KOs) square off in all-British main event live from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, May 21. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA light heavyweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the ten-round co-main event undefeated Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) defends her unified WBC and IBF super lightweight titles against Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6). Also on the card Alen Babic (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KOs) for a vacant WBC Silver bridgerweight title and Ellie Scotney (4-0) defends her WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight strap against Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6, 1 NC). In addition, Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Continental super lightweight belt against Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs).

How to watch Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards

UK, USA, & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 4 am AEST

Buatsi vs Richards free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the UK and 1:45 am AEST in Australia.

Buatsi vs Richards fight card

Get Buatsi vs Richards full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC and IBF super lightweight titles

Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski, 12 rounds, bridgerweight – vacant WBC Silver bridgerweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Maria Cecilia Roman, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Davies’s WBA Continental super lightweight title

Preliminary Card

Cheavon Clarke vs. Pawel Martyniuk, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel, 8 rounds, welterweight

John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov, 6 rounds, super lightweight