UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm weighed-in at 135.5 lbs for her main event bout against Ketlen Vieira, who showed 136 lbs. Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio came in at 170 lbs and 170.5 lbs, respectively, for their welterweight co-main event.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 55 fight card

The rest of fighters featured on the card also made the required weight limit. Get UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira full lineup and weigh-in results below. Video is available up top.

Main Card

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)

Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Joseph Holmes (185)

Uros Medic (156) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Felipe Colares (145) vs. Chase Hooper (145)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)