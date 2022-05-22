David Benavidez and David Lemieux squared off in the main event live from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured two-time world champion of Phoenix, Arizona up against former world champion of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The pair battled it out for the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Benavidez was on edge to finish Lemieux at the end of the first round, but the latter was saved by the bell. In the second round the local star continued his domination and secured a knockdown. The fight was ultimately stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 31 seconds into the third round on request of Lemieux’s corner, as their fighter took a fair amount of punishment.

With the victory David Benavidez remains undefeated and improves to 26-0, 23 KOs. David Lemieux drops to 43-5, 36 KOs.

You can watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux full fight video highlights below.

Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight video highlights

Former world champion David Lemieux makes his ringwalk.

Here comes two-time world champion David Benavidez.

Time to show out for The Valley ?@Benavidez300 heads to the ring in front of his hometown fans. #BenavidezLemieux starts NOW on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/XtojzNLH4V — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 22, 2022

Lemieux saved by the bell in the first round.

SAVED BY THE BELL ?@Benavidez300 pours it on after stunning Lemieux at the end of the 1st round ?#BenavidezLemieux pic.twitter.com/siBtaCnyR2 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 22, 2022

Benavidez drops Lemieux in Round 2.

Benavidez TKO’s Lemieux in Round 3.

Too big. Too strong. Too good. @Benavidez300 earned the TKO win after Lemieux's corner stopped the fight in round 3. #BenavidezLemieux pic.twitter.com/IRg9Nqmj48 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 22, 2022

Post-fight interview.

The Mexican Monster ??@Benavidez300 guarantees he would knock out Canelo, Jermall Charlo & Caleb Plant ??#BenavidezLemieux pic.twitter.com/eq5fsBNyZN — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 22, 2022

