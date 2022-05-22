Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira squared off in the UFC Vegas 55 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender up against the division’s No. 5-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision. One judge had it 48–47 in favor of Holm, while two other judges gave the same to Vieira.

As a result with the victory by split decision Ketlen Vieira improves to 13-2 and scores the second win a row. Holly Holm drops to 14-6, which snaps her two-win streak.

You can watch Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights below.

Holm vs Vieira full fight video highlights

Ketlen Vieira makes her Octagon walk.

Looking to dispatch another former world champ ?



?? @KetlenVieiraUFC is on deck for her second main event outing at the APEX. #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/PUDv7QGitT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 22, 2022

Here comes former champion Holly Holm.

Round 1.

La fuerza física de Holm ha neutralizado el juego de Vieira #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/OYob1D2Yio — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Round 2.

WOW! Holm defiende un intento de sumisión, Vieira agresiva! #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/kWRsWyou6s — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Round 3.

Round 4.

Arrancan cuarto round con intercambios en pie #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/KFfYL71AES — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Salen las patadas de Holm aquí #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/sahVTX76Se — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Atacando con volumen cierra Holm el cuarto round, vamos al último ? #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/oyaF21AyOM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Round 5.

La fuerza física y estrategia de ambas choca #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/5GdXvcKc5m — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

Verdict.

Oficial, @ketlenvieiraufc derrota a Holly Holm por decisión dividida en la estelar #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/MR0Z8RbRHi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 22, 2022

