Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira squared off in the UFC Vegas 55 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender up against the division’s No. 5-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision. One judge had it 48–47 in favor of Holm, while two other judges gave the same to Vieira.
As a result with the victory by split decision Ketlen Vieira improves to 13-2 and scores the second win a row. Holly Holm drops to 14-6, which snaps her two-win streak.
