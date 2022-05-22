Lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz came out on top with the victory by unanimous decision against former super featherweight champion Jamel Herring. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

After ten rounds of action one judge scored the fight 96-94 and two other judges had it 97-93, all in favor of Ortiz, who improved to 16-0-1, 8 KOs. Herring dropped to 23-4, 11 KOs and said he would think about retirement.

Jamel Herring post-fight interview

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card results.