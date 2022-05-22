Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum squared off in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday, May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured Kazakhstani contender and 2016 Olympian up against undefeated Englishman. The pair battled it out for the interim WBO middleweight title.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go the distance. After dropping his opponent in the opening round Alimkhanuly finished the job claimed the win by knockout with left uppercut in Round 2. The fight was officially stopped at two minutes and eleven seconds into the second round.

With the victory Janibek Alimkhanuly improves to 12-0, 8 KOs and remains undefeated. Danny Dignum drops to 14-1-1, 8 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Post-fight Alimkhanuly said he would fight anyone in the division. But he wouldn’t be calling out fellow-Kazakhstani star Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, due to a high level of respect to an older fighter.

You can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum full fight video highlights up top and below.

Janibek vs Dignum full fight video highlights

Fans.

Fight time.

First knockdown.

Knockout.

Victory.

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card results.