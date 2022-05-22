Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards squared in the main event live from The O2 in London, England on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in Australia. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds all-British WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

The bout went a full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 116-112 and two other judges had it 115-113 all in favor of Buatsi.

With the victory Croydon’s Joshua Buatsi remains unbeaten and improves to 16-0, 13 KOs. Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards drops to 17-3-1, 10 KOs.

You can watch Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards full fight video highlights up top and below.

Buatsi vs Richards full fight video highlights

Craig Richards makes his ring walk.

Craig Richards makes his walk #BuatsiRichards pic.twitter.com/SHGYp8HFNN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2022

Here comes Joshua Buatsi.

Fists are flying.

Tune In NOW on DAZN ? pic.twitter.com/eEb5NfshYl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2022

Post-fight interview.

?'I thought I've done enough.'



Craig Richards shares his thoughts on #BuatsiRichards pic.twitter.com/JoxuEBduPx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2022

