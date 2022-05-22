Search
Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards full fight video highlights

Newswire

Buatsi wins WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards squared in the main event live from The O2 in London, England on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in Australia. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds all-British WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

The bout went a full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 116-112 and two other judges had it 115-113 all in favor of Buatsi.

With the victory Croydon’s Joshua Buatsi remains unbeaten and improves to 16-0, 13 KOs. Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards drops to 17-3-1, 10 KOs.

You can watch Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards full fight video highlights up top and below.

Buatsi vs Richards full fight video highlights

Craig Richards makes his ring walk.

Here comes Joshua Buatsi.

Advertisements

Fists are flying.

Post-fight interview.

Get Buatsi vs Richards full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097