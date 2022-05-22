Search
Luis Nunez defeats Jonathan Fierro by unanimous decision (video)

Benavidez vs Lemieux live from Glendale, AZ

Luis Reynaldo Nunez came out victorious against Jonathan Javier Fierro when the pair squared off at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest kicked off David Benavidez vs David Lemieux main card live on Showtime.

After ten rounds of a super featherweight battle all three scores were 96-94.

With the victory Luis Reynaldo Nunez of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic remains undefeated and improves to 17-0, 12 KOs. Jonathan Javier Fierro of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 13-1, 12 KOs.

