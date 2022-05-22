Undefeated David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) and David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs) square off in the main event live from Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, May 21. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout features two-time world champion of Phoenix, Arizona up against former world champion of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the ten-round super welterweight co-main event Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Havana, Cuba takes on Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. In addition, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (16-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and fellow unbeaten Jonathan Javier Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico meet in the ten-round super featherweight telecast opener. The full undercard can be found below.

How to watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 3 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 12 pm AEST

Benavidez vs Lemieux fight card

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBC super middleweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Jonathan Javier Fierro, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Victor Ortiz vs. Todd Manuel, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Abel Ibarra def. Ernesto Guerrero by KO (R1)

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia def. Rowdy Legend Montgomery by unanimous decision (60-52, 60-52, 60-52)

Richardson Hitchins def. Angel Rodriguez by TKO (R4)

Chavon Davis def. Brent Oren by KO (R1)

Micky Scala def. Mike Plazola by KO (R6)

Estevan Villalobos def. Christon Edwards by KO (R3)

Julio Ocampo Hernandez def. Gibran Perez by KO (R1)