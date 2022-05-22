Search
Boxing

Tiger Johnson stops Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski in the third round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Tiger Johnson TKOs Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski
Tiger Johnson vs Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum live from Las Vegas

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) dominated and stopped Argentinian Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski (8-5-1, 3 KOs) live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum main card opener on ESPN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout was waved off at 0:54 seconds into the third round after the representative of the country-host twice knocked his opponent down and the latter’s corner threw in the towel. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Tiger Johnson TKO’s Agustin Kucharski

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097