U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) dominated and stopped Argentinian Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski (8-5-1, 3 KOs) live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum main card opener on ESPN.

The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout was waved off at 0:54 seconds into the third round after the representative of the country-host twice knocked his opponent down and the latter’s corner threw in the towel. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Tiger Johnson TKO’s Agustin Kucharski

