Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) and Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, May 21. The contest pits Kazakhstani 2016 Olympian and undefeated Englishman in a twelve-round battle for the interim WBO middleweight title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 22.

In the co-main event former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) takes on undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the telecast U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Agustin Kucharski (8-4-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 5:15 pm / 2:15 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: ESPN on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 10 am AEST

Alimkhanuly vs Dignum fight card

Get Alimkhanuly vs Dignum full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, middleweight – for interim WBO middleweight title

Jamaine Ortiz def. Jamel Herring by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 97-93)

Tiger Johnson def. Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski by TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 0:54) | Watch TKO

Preliminary Card

Adam Lopez def. William Encarnacion by unanimous decision (76-74, 77-74, 77-74)

Karlos Balderas def. Ruben Cervera by unanimous decision (57-55, 58-54, 58-54)

Jessie Magdaleno def. Edy Valencia Mercado by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Duke Ragan def. Victorino Gonzalez by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Giovanni Cabrera def. Elias Damian Araujo by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 79-72)

Swing bouts

Kasir Goldston vs. Yainel Alvarez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight