Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 55 results, Holm vs Vieira

Newswire
Stream UFC Vegas 55 Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira live results
Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in Australia.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round women’s bantamweight bout between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Holly Holm (14-5) and No. 5-ranked Ketlen Vieira (12-2). Holm is looking to secure the third win in a row. Viera aims to score the second straight victory and defeat another former champion.

The co-main is a three-round welterweight matchup between No. 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) and Michel Pereira (26-11). Ponzinibbio targets to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Geoff Neal. Pereira is riding the four-win streak. The full UFC Vegas 55 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 21
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, May 21 – Sunday, May 22
Main Card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, May 22
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira results

Get UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic by KO (elbow, R1 at 4:48)
  • Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary Card

  • Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:04)
  • Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:33)
  • Uros Medic def. Omar Morales by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:05)
  • Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:00)
  • Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed TKO (punches and elbows, R3 at 3:53)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097