UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round women’s bantamweight bout between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Holly Holm (14-5) and No. 5-ranked Ketlen Vieira (12-2). Holm is looking to secure the third win in a row. Viera aims to score the second straight victory and defeat another former champion.
The co-main is a three-round welterweight matchup between No. 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) and Michel Pereira (26-11). Ponzinibbio targets to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Geoff Neal. Pereira is riding the four-win streak. The full UFC Vegas 55 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream, date and time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 21
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, May 21 – Sunday, May 22
Main Card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, May 22
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira results
Get UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
- Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)
- Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic by KO (elbow, R1 at 4:48)
- Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
Preliminary Card
- Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:04)
- Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:33)
- Uros Medic def. Omar Morales by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:05)
- Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:00)
- Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed TKO (punches and elbows, R3 at 3:53)