UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 21, which makes it Sunday May 22 in Australia.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round women’s bantamweight bout between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Holly Holm (14-5) and No. 5-ranked Ketlen Vieira (12-2). Holm is looking to secure the third win in a row. Viera aims to score the second straight victory and defeat another former champion.

The co-main is a three-round welterweight matchup between No. 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) and Michel Pereira (26-11). Ponzinibbio targets to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Geoff Neal. Pereira is riding the four-win streak. The full UFC Vegas 55 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, May 21

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, May 21 – Sunday, May 22

Main Card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, May 22

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira results

Get UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)

Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic by KO (elbow, R1 at 4:48)

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary Card

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:04)

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:33)

Uros Medic def. Omar Morales by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:05)

Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:00)

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed TKO (punches and elbows, R3 at 3:53)