Yoelvis Gomez earns ten-round decision against Jorge Cota (video)

Newswire

Benavidez vs Lemieux live from Glendale, AZ

Cuban Yoelvis Gomez remained undefeated after ten rounds of a super welterweight battle against Mexican Jorge Cota when the pair squared off at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Lemieux live on Showtime.

All three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor Yoelvis Gomez, who improved to 6-0, 5 KOs. Cota dropped to 30-6, 27 KOs.

Verdict.

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

