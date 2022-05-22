Cuban Yoelvis Gomez remained undefeated after ten rounds of a super welterweight battle against Mexican Jorge Cota when the pair squared off at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday May 21, which made it Sunday May 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Lemieux live on Showtime.

Advertisements

All three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor Yoelvis Gomez, who improved to 6-0, 5 KOs. Cota dropped to 30-6, 27 KOs.

Verdict.

A new monster is coming in the 154lb division ?

@lajoyagomez97 scores an impressive UD win over Cota and moves to 6-0.

#GomezCota #BenavidezLemieux pic.twitter.com/maGxpYbauK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 22, 2022

Get Benavidez vs Lemieux full fight card results.