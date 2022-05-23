Search
Bellicum Kickboxing 2: Two WKN titles at stake on May 28 in Lugano, Switzerland

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN Championship belt
WKN Championship belt | World Kickboxing Network

WKN Switzerland

The World Kickboxing Network returns to Switzerland on Saturday, May 28 with a pair of WKN championship belts contested at Bellicum 2. The event presented by Francesco Laquale takes place at Palamondo di Cadempino in Lugano.

Headlining the show Muzzi Hamdaoui, Christian Zahe, Nicolas Novati and Raffaele Minichino square off in the WKN Grand Prix contested in a format of four-man knockout tournament. The winner will be crowned a new WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai champion.

In the co-feature Aurelio Tieni and Reda El Mazhor battle it out for WKN International super welterweight title in oriental kickboxing.

The undercard will see a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

Bellicum 2 fight card

WKN Grand Prix for WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai title
Muzzi Hamdaoui (Switzerland)
Christian Zahe (Italy)
Nicolas Novati (Italy)
Raffaele Minichino (Italy)

WKN International super welterweight title, oriental rules
Aurelio Tieni (Italy) vs. Reda El Mazhor (Morocco)

