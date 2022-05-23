Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) and Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. The contest features undefeated five-time world champion defending his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top-ranked and mandatory challenger. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the four-fight Premier Boxing Champions card live on PPV.

The date when Davis vs Romero airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 29.

In the twelve-round co-main event two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Gary O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs). Also on the card Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Kicking off the action, Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) and Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) do a ten-round battle at super featherweight.

Davis vs Romero tickets

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero live stream on pay-per-view on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, May 28. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is $74.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 29. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Davis vs Romero Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Davis vs Romero Fight Week leading to the fight date when the boxers meet inside the ring. The list of events taking place in Brooklyn, NY can be found below. Date and time are local (ET).

Wednesday, May 25

The media workout is on Wednesday, May 25 at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY. The start time is 2 pm. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports channel on YouTube.

Thursday, May 26

The final Davis vs Romero pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 26 at Brooklyn Marriott – Salon A. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, May 27

The official Davis vs Romero weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 27 at Barclays Center – Plaza outside Atrium. The start time is 12 pm. The event is open to the public. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, May 28

Davis vs Romero fight date is Saturday, May 28. The location is Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Doors open 6 pm.

First fight starts at 6:05 pm. The PPV telecast begins at 9 pm.

Davis vs Romero fight card

The four-fight Davis vs Romero PPV card can be found below. The non-PPV undercard line up is expected to be announced shortly.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, super featherweight