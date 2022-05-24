The 130-pound championship unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner has been made official. The contest features the unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion up against the WBC super featherweight titleholder in the scheduled for ten rounds showdown.

The announcement was made today by Top Rank, that “has secured the rights to the Mayer-Baumgardner title unification showdown, which will take place in late summer/early fall,” reads the announcement. “Date, venue, and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks”.

“Mikaela Mayer’s prodigious talent is only matched by her tremendous ambition,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “She wants the biggest fights, and Alycia Baumgardner is a worthy champion. This is a huge event and one of the most anticipated matchups in women’s boxing.”

Undefeated Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA was in action this past April when she scored a unanimous decision against Jennifer Han to retain her titles. Last November a representative of Team USA at Rio Olympics 2016 similarly defeated Maiva Hamadouche to successfully defend her WBO belt and claim the IBF title. In June and October 2020 she eliminated Erica Farias and Ewa Brodnicka also by UD to retain and earn the WBO strap, respectively.

Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, OH last fought also in April when she made the first successful defense of her WBC belt scoring a unanimous decision against Edith Soledad Matthysse. In November 2021 she became a new world champion claiming the title against Terri Harper by TKO in the fourth round.

The Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner fight date, location, venue, tickets and broadcast information, as well as the list of undercard bouts, is expected to be announced shortly.