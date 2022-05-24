Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top-ranked contender Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. Pumping up a highly anticipated showdown the ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P. music video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card.