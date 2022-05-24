Search
Watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolly Romero ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P. music video

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero for lightweight title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top-ranked contender Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. Pumping up a highly anticipated showdown the ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P. music video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Davis vs Romero date, time, tickets, how to watch, PPV cost, card

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

