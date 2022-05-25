All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Double or Nothing 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 29. The card features a series of matchups with three titles contested on the night. The pro wrestling event airs live on pay-per-view marking the unofficial start of summer.

Advertisements

In the main event Hangman Page makes the fifth defense of his AEW World title against top-ranked singles wrestler in AEW CM Punk. In the co-main event AEW women’s division champion Thunder Rosa defends her World title belt against top-contender Serena Deeb. In addition, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus puts the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. The full lineup can be found below.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tickets

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tickets tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, May 29 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Pro Wrestling fans in the United States can watch AEW Double or Nothing 2022 live stream on B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices. The date is Sunday, May 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $49.99.

The event is also available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America.

The date when AEW Double or Nothing 2022 airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, May 30. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively. International live stream is available on FITE TV.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 card

The current AEW Double or Nothing 2022 match card looks as the following:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

MJF vs. Wardlow (pending the result of Wardlow’s steel cage match vs. Shawn Spears on Wednesday Night Dynamite)

Additional matches may be announced in lead-up to Sunday.