The fight date for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 has been made official for Saturday, September 17 as the pair squares off in the trilogy fight live stream on DAZN. The location, venue and tickets information for a long-awaited showdown is expected to be announced shortly.

The date when Canelo vs Golovkin 3 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

Canelo and Golovkin first fought five years ago at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After twelve rounds the fight was declared a split draw with GGG retaining his unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles. The rematch held a year later ended in favor of the Mexican star, who dethroned the champion from Kazakhstan by majority decision to claim the 160-pound belts.

A highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is set to be contested at super middleweight with Canelo’s undisputed 168-pound title on the line. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Canelo (via the announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing).

“I hope to see you on September 17,” said Golovkin.

In his previous bout in May Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion. Before that he defeated Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Avni Yildirim and Callum Smith to become the first in history undisputed super middleweight champion.

Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) won his previous bout in April by TKO in the ninth round against Ryota Murata to retain his IBF middleweight title and claim the WBA strap. Prior to that he stopped Kamil Szeremeta in Round 7 and scored a UD against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, as well as KO’d Steve Rolls in the fourth round to rebound from the defeat suffered against Canelo.

“The Canelo vs GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.”

“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

The list of bouts featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard is expected to be announced shortly.