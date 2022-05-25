Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero media workout (video)

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line when he faces unbeaten mandatory challenger Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, May 28. Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters host a media workout. Live stream from Gleason’s Gym is available up top.

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch Davis vs Romero live on pay-per-view on Showtime. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card and start time.