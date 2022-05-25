PFL MMA comes to Cardiff & London this August

The Professional Fighters League announced today that two major back-to-back 2022 Playoffs will be hosted in Cardiff and London this summer in partnership with Live Nation. MMA fans in the United Kingdom for the first time ever will experience some of the greatest fighters on the Planet compete in the PFL’s win-and-advance season format.

The 2022 PFL Playoffs will kick off in New York City on Friday, August 5 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, before the league heads over the Atlantic to Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 at Motorpoint Arena, with the final playoff event taking place at London’s Copperbox Arena on Saturday, August 20.

“We’re thrilled to announce our international partnership with Live Nation as the world’s top music and entertainment promoter makes its move into the world’s fastest growing sport,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “MMA fans in the United Kingdom will experience PFL’s star fighters battle it out for a shot at the PFL World Championship and the $6 million dollar prize money.”

“We’re delighted to partner with the Professional Fighters League to deliver their first U.K. events this Summer,” said Sean Ryman, Vice President Sport & Family Entertainment, Live Nation U.K. “The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the U.K. is excited and ready for this and it’s long overdue.”

The pathway to the 2022 PFL World Championships and $1 million purse that comes with it will begin with a field of 24 fighters across six divisions. Each of the three Playoff events will feature the top-four fighters across two weight divisions battling to earn a spot in the final – the win-and-advance, lose-and-go-home format.

The second half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season begins Friday, June 17 from OTE Arena at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, with additional events on June 24 and July 1.

MMA fans can watch PFL MMA live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Stan in Australia.