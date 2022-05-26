Search
Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 headlines GLORY Collision 4 on Oct 8 in Arnhem, Holland

Parviz Iskenderov
Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem

The date has been made official for the third fight between K-1 legends Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem, as the pair squares off on Saturday, October 8 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight kickboxing clash headlines the fourth edition of GLORY: Collision.

Their first fight goes back to December 2008 when Overeem KO’d Hari in the first round with left hook. A year later the latter paid back securing the victory via the first-round stoppage – knocking his opponent down and dominating, which forced the referee to call it a day.

“We are proud to deliver this exceptional fight on the biggest stage in the sport,” said GLORY Executive Vice-Chairman Scott Rudmann. “Both Overeem and Hari have their legacies on the line in this trilogy fight and it promises to be a historic night.”

GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem
GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem | Poster

After concluding his run in the UFC, last June Alistair Overeem signed with GLORY. He was expected to make his ring return against reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in October 2021. The bout didn’t go ahead as former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Former K-1 heavyweight champion Badr Hari was in action in March when he faced Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the rematch at GLORY 80. The fight ended in No Contest, as it was stopped after Round 2 due to the riot erupted at the event.

GLORY Collision 4 is also scheduled to see top-ranked heavyweight Antonio Plazibat and No.4-ranked contender Levi Rigters. The list of bouts featured on the card, as well as the broadcast and tickets information, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

