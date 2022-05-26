Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top contender Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. Ahead of the showdown the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference.

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Erislandy Lara defends WBA middleweight title against Gary O’Sullivan. Also on the card Jesus Alejandro Ramos meets Lucas Santamaria at super welterweight and Eduardo Ramirez takes on Luis Melendez at super featherweight.

