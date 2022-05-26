Search
Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero final pre-fight press conference (video)

Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero for lightweight title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top contender Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. Ahead of the showdown the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference.

Davis vs Romero start time, how to watch, undercard

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Erislandy Lara defends WBA middleweight title against Gary O’Sullivan. Also on the card Jesus Alejandro Ramos meets Lucas Santamaria at super welterweight and Eduardo Ramirez takes on Luis Melendez at super featherweight.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing



