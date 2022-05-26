Jesus Martinez is scheduled to make his professional debut on Friday, June 10 at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 17-year-old from Del Rio, Texas leaves the amateur scene as a 14-time US National champion, former International amateur champion and boasting a record of 137-9. He faces Daniel Nunez Gomez (1-1) in a bantamweight battle featured on the Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez card live stream on DAZN.

“First and foremost, I’m really excited and pumped up to be on a Matchroom and DAZN show,” said Martinez. “I’m excited to be able to show the world all my skills and what I am about. I can’t wait for June 10 to show real fireworks.”

Earlier in the year, Martinez signed with new management company International Sports Group, founded by Hall of Fame great Joe Calzaghe and London fan favorite Darren Barker, as well as training with Robert Garcia. The former World champions made the teen sensation their first signing, and ex-Middleweight king Barker believes that they have a future champion on their hands.

“I’m excited to unleash Jesus on the pro ranks,” said Barker. “He’s a lovely lad and he can really fight, it’s in his blood. He’s got unbelievable amateur pedigree, I asked him why not wait to try to make the Olympics as you are number one in the country, but he said he didn’t want to be an Olympian, because his aspirations aren’t just to be a World champion, but a multi-weight champion. He’s a tremendous talent and a future star, there’s no doubt about it.”

In the main event WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi defends his belt against Esteban Bermudez. Also on the card Mayerlin Rivas defends her WBA super bantamweight title against Isis Vargas Perez.

