Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top-ranked and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. In addition to the previously announced full PPV card, a completed lineup, including a pair of bouts live on Showtime and a non-televised action, has been announced today.

In the co-main event two-division world champion Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Gary O’Sullivan. Also on the main card Jesus Ramos faces Luke Santamaria in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Eduardo Ramirez meets Luis Melendez in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

Headlining the undercard Luis Arias goes up against Jimmy Williams in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also live on Showtime, Jalil Hackett battles it up against Jose Belloso in a six-rounder at welterweight.

A native of Milwaukee, who now trains out of Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions’ Luis Arias (19-3-1, 9 KOs) looks to bounce back on Saturday night from a split-decision loss to Vaughn Alexander in December. Prior to that fight, he had scored a career-best victory in June 2021, as he earned a decision victory over former unified champion Jarrett Hurd on the Mayweather vs Paul Showtime PPV undercard. Arias has also battled former champion Daniel Jacobs and owns a draw against veteran contender Gabriel Rosado.

He takes on New Haven, Connecticut’s Jimmy Williams (18-7-2, 6 KOs), who is also looking to return to the win column after dropping a March contest to unbeaten Tyron James. The 35-year-old Williams owns a 2021 victory over former champion Yuri Foreman and has fought everywhere from 140 to 160 pounds throughout his career, having faced top contenders such as Brandun Lee and Abel Ramos.

Jalil Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs), a fast-rising prospect in the Mayweather Promotions’ stable, looks to continue his road toward becoming the next great fighter representing Washington, D.C. as he continues his burgeoning pro career on Saturday night. The 19-year-old turned pro in June 2021, scoring a first-round knockout of Angelo Diaz. He followed that up with another first-round knockout in October, before earning a shutout four-round unanimous decision over Darynn Levya in December.

He faces off against the fellow unbeaten Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs), who is yet to go the distance since turning pro in June 2021. The 29-year-old is originally from Carson, California and now resides in Arkansas, having most recently stopped Anthony Woods in three rounds in December.

Among Davis vs Romero non-televised undercard bouts, New York-native Arnold Gonzalez (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Tracey McGruder (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. As well, Cincinnati’s Adrian Benton (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (8-6, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Baltimore’s Cuttino Oliver (1-0, 1 KO) battles South Carolina’s Jahden Lewis (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight and Baltimore’s Mia Ellis (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in against Haiti’s Jaica Pavilus (2-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Davis vs Romero fight card

Main Card

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard

Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder, 6 rounds, welterweight

Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus, 6 rounds, lightweight