Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which makes it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans in the US can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

In Australia the event airs live on Kayo. In the UK and other countries live stream is available on FITE.

In the co-main event two-division world champion Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Gary O’Sullivan. Also in action Jesus Alejandro Ramos up against Lucas Santamaria at super welterweight and Eduardo Ramirez faceoff Luis Melendez at super featherweight.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Davis vs Romero fight card

Main Card

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard

Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder, 6 rounds, welterweight

Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus, 6 rounds, lightweight