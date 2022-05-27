Raymond Ford is scheduled for his next fight as he faces unbeaten Richard Medina at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 25. The contest is featured on the Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event with four world title bouts airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.

In the headliner of the show previously announced WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (15-0 10 KOs) defends his belt against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1 43 KOs). In the co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) meet in the rematch for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title.

Also on the card Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0 7 KOs) defends his unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight belts against Ronny Rios (33-3 16 KOs). In addition, undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (11-2 4 KOs) makes the third defense of her title against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai tickets

Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 25 at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Raymond Ford vs Richard Medina

Facing off Medina, Raymond Ford (11-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title. He took the belt by split decision against Edward Vazquez. In addition, IBF North American strap is on the line.

‘Savage’ is ranked at #8 with the WBA and is closing in on the top five. He is also sitting at #13 in the IBF rankings.

“This is the third time in my last five fights that I’ve gone and taken on an undefeated fighter in front of their fans,” said Ford. “I don’t see any of these other prospects stepping up to the plate.”

“They keep putting these guys in front of them and I’m going to keep handling my business. I know I’m going right to the top in this game and if I have to do it the hard way by fighting these guys in their hometowns, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Richard Medina (13-0 7 KOs) fights for a title for the first time in his career and on home turf. The 21-year-old landed his seventh win inside the distance in his last outing in March, forcing Armando Frausto to retire after seven rounds of their clash in San Antonio.

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity,” said Medina. “I want to thank my promoter Rick Morones of TMB Promotions and my manager Greg Hannley, and Matchroom for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to fighting in my hometown and putting on a spectacular show for my fans and family.”

“Getting to fight on the undercard of one of my closest friends, ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who I’ve known practically my whole life and grew up fighting with, is an honor. I’m ready to showcase my skills to the world.”

Marc Castro, Nikita Ababiy and Khalil Coe in action on Rodriguez vs Rungvisai undercard

Ford and Medina close the ‘Before The Bell’ broadcast, also featuring Marc Castro, Nikita Ababiy and Khalil Coe – all in the separate bouts.

Marc Castro (7-0 5 KOs) tastes action for the third time in 2022 and does so against unbeaten Puerto Rican Jean Guerra Vargas (6-0 1 KO) over eight rounds at lightweight. Castro landed his seventh win in the paid ranks earlier in the month in his fourth fight on a Canelo Alvarez card, and the Fresno talent is grateful to be so active as he continues to hone his craft and test himself against the hungry Vargas.

“I’m grateful to stay healthy and stay active,” said Castro. “I’m continuing to work hard daily and ready to put on a show for my supporters.”

Nikita Ababiy (11-0 6 KOs) fights for the first time in 2022. ‘White Chocolate’ believes he’ll dazzle as he takes on Noe Larrios Jr (14-1 6 KOs) over eight rounds at middleweight.

“I’m super excited to get back in that ring and show everyone what I’ve been working on,” said Ababiy. “I’m just excited for everyone to see me show out. I know everybody missed the White Chocolate, time to make some noise again and give the people the excitement they’re missing!”

Light heavyweight Khalil Coe (3-0-1 2 KOs) is back in action in his fourth paid outing. He takes on unbeaten Dominican Joaquin Berroa Lugo (3-0 2 KOs) over six rounds.

“June 25, Big Steppa, we are back at it,” said Coe. “I’m fighting an undefeated opponent and these are the challenges I want. I know what I’m capable of and the ability I have and I’m excited to showcase my skills. This is opportunity for me to show just how good I am and that’s exactly what I plan on doing.”

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Undercard

Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Marc Castro vs. Jean Guerra Vargas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Khalil Coe vs. Joaquin Berroa Lugo, 6 rounds, light heavyweightrounds.