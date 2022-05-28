The headline-bout and the rest of fight card have been set for PFL 5 taking place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 24. The main event features 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza up against fellow-Brazilian Matheus Scheffel.

Advertisements

The returning champ Cappelozza ended Stuart Austin’s night in April with a first-round knockout to secure six points, putting him in great position to make the Playoffs. Scheffel needs to earn a stoppage if he has any hopes of making the postseason after he dropped his first match to Croatian slugger Ante Delija.

In the co-main event former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is back in action following his win by submission against Myles Price at PFL 3, which earned him six points that have him atop the division standings. “Showtime” takes on Scotland’s Stevie Ray, who needs an early stoppage to bank enough points to earn a playoff spot.

Also on the PFL 5 card 2021 featherweight finalist Chris Wade goes up against Kyle Bochniak. In addition, Renan Ferreira battles it out against Klidson Abreu.

“The stakes continue to rise on the road to the PFL Playoffs live from OTE Arena in Atlanta,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s unique season format makes each fight a must win and delivers the best MMA action to the millions of fans around the world.”

“The PFL athletes delivered a thrilling first half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations. “As PFL Playoffs approach each fighter is looking earn their spot. At PFL 5, the Heavyweights and Featherweights will take to the SmartCage in hopes to make their dreams become a reality.”

The second half of the 2022 PFL Season begins June 17 with PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez.

MMA fans can watch PFL 5 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States on Friday, June 24 starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 25 on Stan beginning at 7:30 am AEST. The full PFL 5 fight card can be found below.

PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel fight card

Main Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

Ante Delija vs. Stuart Austin

Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei

Ali Isaev vs. Jamelle Jones

Bubba Jenkins vs. Saba Bolaghi

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes

Brendan Loughnane vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo