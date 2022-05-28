David Morrel aims to be the first person to KO Kalvin Henderson

Undefeated David Morrell Jr defends his WBA super middleweight title against Kalvin Henderson at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 4. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship co-main event live on Showtime. The fight card is headlined by unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton as he defends his belts against former unified champion Danny Roman.

Advertisements

After a prolific amateur career in his native Cuba, Morrell moved stateside and adopted Minneapolis as his hometown in the U.S. Last September and June he thrilled the crowd at The Armory with electric knockout performances. As he looks to again steal the show in front of his fans, June 4 marks the second fight that the 24-year-old is trained by renowned coach Ronnie Shields in Texas.

Fulton vs Roman tickets

Tickets to witness all the action at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 5. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Check out below what David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) had to say about his training camp, the upcoming showdown and more.

On his recent training camp:

“This training camp has been special because I was in great shape coming in, and I got to work on a lot of new things with my coach Ronnie Shields. I got to spar with some new faces, and I’ll be very sharp going into this fight. My body feels good and I’m healthy. No body aches or injuries, so I’ll be ready to shine.”

On his matchup with Kalvin Henderson:

“Henderson is a very durable fighter who has never been stopped. I’m aiming to be the first person to knock him out. He’s had a lot of time to prepare for this fight, so I know he’ll be coming in great shape. He also has a lot of power, so I must be at my best defensively.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory will set up a major showdown with David Benavidez or any of the top contenders or champions. It’s no secret that I’m coming for Benavidez. I know a great performance on June 4 will lead to some big-time fights, against some big-time names.”

On fighting in his United States hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota:

“Minneapolis is my city here in the United States. I’ve made a name for myself in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. I’m ready to set the city on fire at The Armory once again. The fans are incredible, and I can’t wait to give them another great night of boxing.”

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card and start time.