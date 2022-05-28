Puerto Rican super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga faces Alexis Angulo in the main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 11. “The Chosen One” defends his NAB belt against former two-time world title challenger on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) has moved his training camp from the friendly New York City confines to his family’s homeland. As he is readying to fight two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) he seeks recapture the knockout power that saw him score 16 straight first-round knockouts to begin his career.

Berlanga vs Angulo tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 11 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Ahead of the event one of Puerto Rico’s great champions, International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee Miguel Cotto, hosted Edgar Berlanga for a media workout. Check out below what he had to say at Gimnasio Miguel A. Cotto Carrasquillo.

Edgar Berlanga: You will see a monster that has a lot of power, but also a monster that knows how to box

“On June 11, I will give my Island a big win on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade. I am are ready to win big for all my Boricuas. This is a dream come true for me. I’m very excited and can’t wait to get in the ring in Madison Square Garden, just like Tito and Cotto used to do. Those are some pretty big shoes to fill, and it will not be easy, but I’m up for the task and I’m ready to do my own thing and put on a great show for all my people.”

“This fight will be big for my career. I’m ready to show up and show out as the new face of all Puerto Rican boxing. With this fight, I will set the tone and show everyone what I’m capable of. I have to win big and I will. Get ready for some fireworks.”

“I have been working very hard. I have been working on polishing all aspects of my game. You guys will see a real monster on June 11. A monster that has a lot of power, but also a monster that knows how to box and set things up. Don’t get me wrong, he is a tough fighter and he will come to fight, but I will break him down.”

“It feels great to train in Puerto Rico. We decided to do training camp on the Island because we knew that we had a big task ahead and we needed to be fully focused. As I said, I want to win big. This has been one of the best decisions I have made. It’s great to feel the support from the fans. That actually motivates me even more. I’m so ready! I can’t wait!”

In the co-main event Xander Zayas goes up against Ravshan Hudaynazarov in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Get Berlanga vs Angulo full fight card.