Watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero free live stream of preliminary bouts leading to the main card live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The start time is scheduled for Saturday May 28 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday May 29 at 12 am BST in the United Kingdom and 9 am AEST in Australia.

The two-fight Davis vs Romero televised undercard features Luis Arias up against Jimmy Williams in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Jalil Hackett faceoff Jose Belloso in a six-rounder at welterweight. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Davis vs Romero live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States and FITE in the United Kingdom and other countries. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo.

