Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Davis vs Romero live from Brooklyn, New York

Watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero free live stream of preliminary bouts leading to the main card live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The start time is scheduled for Saturday May 28 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday May 29 at 12 am BST in the United Kingdom and 9 am AEST in Australia.

The two-fight Davis vs Romero televised undercard features Luis Arias up against Jimmy Williams in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Jalil Hackett faceoff Jose Belloso in a six-rounder at welterweight. Live stream video is available up top.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero time, tickets, how to watch, card

Boxing fans can watch Davis vs Romero live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States and FITE in the United Kingdom and other countries. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card and PPV start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

